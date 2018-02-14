Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

The riding has been without representation since former premier Christy Clark quit politics last August.

Five candidates—Shelley Cook of the NDP, Ben Stewart of the B.C. Liberals, Robert Stupka of the B.C. Green Party, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and Mark Thompson of the B.C Conservatives—are running in the byelection.

With the vote in mind, we hit a polling station to check in with voters and ask why they felt it was important to mark their ballot today. You can check out their answers above.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voting places in the riding include:

Powers Creek Community Church

George Pringle Elementary

Chief Tomat Elementary on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna

Lakeview Heights Baptist Church on Alhambra Drive in West Kelowna

Rose Valley Elementary on Westlake Road in West Kelowna

The Super 8 West Kelowna Hotel on Westgate Road in West Kelowna

Westside Alliance Church on Daimler Drive in West Kelowna

Grace Baptist Church

The Kelowna Curling Club

First Baptist Church on Bernard Avenue

St. Pius X Church Hall on Fuller Avenue

Head to Kelownacapnews.com after the polls close this evening for full election results.

