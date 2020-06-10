Kelowna woman a finalist for Youth Innovation Showcase

The competition brings together youth aged 12-24 from all over B.C. and the Yukon

Young people from across B.C. and the Yukon are coming together virtually to present their cutting edge ideas for the Youth Innovation Showcase final.

The competition invites youth aged 12 to 24 to present innovative solutions and ideas, which can include new medical devices, new sustainable processes, and everything in between. The competition is now in its second year. The pilot ran last year in conjunction with the B.C. Tech Summit.

A Kelowna woman is one of the finalists. 24-year-old Emily Averill will be pitching her idea titled ‘Emcologique: Integrated education.

Averill’s project is an ecology-based teaching resource that blends French language learning with ecology. Averill said the goal is to get middle school-aged students going out and about while learning a new language as well.

Several finalists this year come from Cranbrook, Vancouver and Surrey, with others from Victoria and Alert Bay in northern Vancouver Island.

The Youth Innovation Showcase is patterned after Dragon’s Den, where contestants are given two minutes to pitch their ideas, followed by a three-minute question and answer period.

At the end of each category, judges will tally the finalists’ scores. The winning innovation will receive $5,000.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the final will be held online. To watch the competition, visit this link.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

