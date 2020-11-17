(File photo)

(File photo)

Kelowna woman arrested with items allegedly stolen from senior’s purse

The woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants

A Kelowna woman is facing a slew of new charges after being arrested at a business Friday morning.

According to Const. Solana Paré, police were called to a business in the 1800-block of Cooper Road about 10 a.m., after a report, a woman wanted by RCMP on outstanding warrants was inside.

Officers arrived on scene and found the woman in a nearby parking lot. After a brief foot pursuit, the officers took the woman into custody without further incident.

Police determined the woman was wanted in B.C. on several outstanding arrest warrants, mostly related to property crime offences.

“The suspect allegedly had multiple identity documents in her possession, that investigators believe were stolen from the purse of an 82-year-old woman, who had been shopping at the business just prior to the suspect’s arrest,” said Paré.

The 34-year-old Kelowna woman was held in custody and faces new potential charges for the suspected stolen property in her possession.

