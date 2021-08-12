(Black Press file photo).

(Black Press file photo).

Kelowna woman facing charges after fatal Thanksgiving collision

A 60-year-old motorcyclist from the South Okanagan died in the crash

A Kelowna woman is facing charges after a fatal head-on collision on Highway 33 last fall.

On Oct. 12, 2020, Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a report of a collision on Highway 33 at Goudie Road.

A westbound motorcycle driven by a 60-year-old man was struck head-on by an eastbound Chevrolet Tracker. The 19-year-old driver, Carlie Dudych, had illegally entered the motorcyclist’s lane.

After a criminal investigation, Dudych was charged with driving without due care.

“the widow of the man killed in this senseless collision is devasted by the overwhelming loss of her husband,” Cpl. Samantha Audley with BC Highway Patrol said.

“These investigations are very complex, involving specialized units including the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and can take many months to complete before presenting the file to Crown Counsel for charge recommendation.”

Dudych is scheduled for her first court appearance on Sept. 28, 2021 in Kelowna.

Anyone with information about the collision who has not spoken with investigators yet is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol at 250-491-5354 and cite file 2020-5866.

READ MORE: Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionfatal collisionKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Decision to downgrade rural ambulance service reversed
Next story
Evacuation orders re-issued for Westside residents due to White Rock wildfire

Just Posted

Drought conditions in the rest of the Southern Interior increased in severity throughout July due to extremely low precipitation compared to normal, according to Agriculture Canada.
Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country and Penticton under exceptional drought, says Agriculture Canada

A decision stemming from a new agreement between the BC Emergency Health Service and the paramedics union that would have adversely affected ambulance service levels in 22 rural B.C. communities, including Kimberley, Revelstoke and Golden, has been reversed. Black Press file.
Decision to downgrade rural ambulance service reversed

The Township of Spallumcheen, following a recommendation from B.C. Wildfire Service, has again placed a number of properties within its boundaries on Evacuation Alert as of Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire puts Spallumcheen on evacuation alert

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall