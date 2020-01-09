Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

A Kelowna woman is in serious condition at Kelowna General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 33.

The incident happened Jan. 8 just before 5 p.m. as the woman was trying to cross Highway 33 west near Barber Road.

According to police the woman tried to cross a busy section of Highway 33 in a dark area that did not have a marked crosswalk.

READ MORE: West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

She struck by Jeep Patriot while crossing the westbound lane.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and officers said despite the driver’s best efforts of applying his brakes, he was unable to stop in time and the female was struck.

The 59-year -old pedestrian was rushed from the scene and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

The driver, a 52 year- old Kelowna man, remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983
Next story
Store owner hugs, invites Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to dinner during Sidney shopping trip

Just Posted

Revelstoke Library’s most checked out books for 2019

Garfield is on the list three times

Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed between 1 p.m and 3 p.m.

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Retiring board chair from Columbia Basin Trust leaves his mark

Rick Jensen has been on the board for seven years

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

North Okanagan hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for B.C. rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Most Read