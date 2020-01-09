Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

A Kelowna woman is in serious condition at Kelowna General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 33.

The incident happened Jan. 8 just before 5 p.m. as the woman was trying to cross Highway 33 west near Barber Road.

According to police the woman tried to cross a busy section of Highway 33 in a dark area that did not have a marked crosswalk.

She struck by Jeep Patriot while crossing the westbound lane.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and officers said despite the driver’s best efforts of applying his brakes, he was unable to stop in time and the female was struck.

The 59-year -old pedestrian was rushed from the scene and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver, a 52 year- old Kelowna man, remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

