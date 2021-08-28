28-year-old Prab Kohar, who was critically injured in a fatal car crash in Kelowna in July, died from her injuries on Aug. 18. (Prab’s Road To Recovery/GoFundMe.com)

28-year-old Prab Kohar, who was critically injured in a fatal car crash in Kelowna in July, died from her injuries on Aug. 18. (Prab’s Road To Recovery/GoFundMe.com)

Kelowna woman injured in fatal car crash dies from injuries

28-year-old Prab Kohar died surrounded by family on Aug. 18

A 28-year-old woman who was injured in a fatal single-vehicle collision in Kelowna in July has died from her injuries.

In an update in a GoFundMe campaign that was launched in honour of Prab Kohar shortly after the crash occurred, fundraiser organizer Tania Kohar wrote on Aug. 22 that she died surrounded by family on Aug. 18.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind words, prayers, and donations in support of our Prab,” wrote Tania.

The GoFundMe campaign was designed to assist Kohar with her road to recovery. A total of $80,000 was raised, with the donations now going towards funding her funeral service.

On July 25, the vehicle that Kohar was travelling in collided at the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road at around 3 a.m. The 28-year-old driver, a man from Surrey, was declared dead at the scene, while Kohar was taken to hospital in a serious, life-threatening condition.

She was described as “a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, dog mom and elementary school teacher,” who radiated love and positivity.

READ MORE: Over $50,000 raised for Kelowna woman injured in fatal crash

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Salmon Arm businesses react to B.C.’s vaccine passport system

Just Posted

A meeting of Moms Stop The Harm members in Kelowna. Each white cross represents a life lost. The group hosts an event in Kelowna Aug. 31 for International Day of Overdose Awareness. (Nicole Richard - Wax Pencil Imagery)
Overdoses and suicides among teens concern Okanagan parents

The City of Revelstoke approved $200,000 worth of upgrades to the Illecillewaet bridge. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Repairs to Illecillewaet bridge coming up

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is calling for government aid to businesses when implementing the vaccine passport program. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calls for aid for businesses affected by vaccine passport

A moose and her calf attempting to cross the Jordan River June 22, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The wait continues for application to remove Jordan River area from Crown Land