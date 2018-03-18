Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer. (Photo submitted)

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer was last seen departing Kelowna General Hospital Saturday, March 17 around noon.

Police, Olsen-Meissnitzer’s family and friends are very concerned for her health and well-being. It is reported that Olsen-Meissnitzer requires daily medication and may appear to the public as disoriented and or confused.

Olsen-Meissnitzer is described as a 57-year-old Caucasian female, 6-foot-2, 166 pounds, black hair, blue eyes and speaks with a German accent.

She was last seen wearing a pair of grey printed leggings, a bright red winter coat, a pair of red boots and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olsen-Meissnitzer is urged to contact their local police or Kelowna RCMP.

