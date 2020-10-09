Russia, left, is pictured here with her sister Naomi. (Naomi Nicholson)

Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder

Russia Nicholson’s body was found in an orchard in October 2017

It’s been three years since Russia Nicholson’s body was discovered in an orchard on Cooper Road.

Since the Métis woman was first found on the private property, back on Oct. 11, 2017, her death was deemed suspicious by the Kelowna RCMP. And, three years later, there have been no arrests and no new leads.

Naomi Nicholson, Russia’s sister, said the family still doesn’t know what happened.

“Because of the nature of her death, the police have been tight-lipped so we don’t really know anything,” she said.

“We know what we hear, which are rumours and they don’t help. They’re actually making the grieving process a lot worse.”

Not having any closure has made the last three years difficult for the family, especially for Naomi’s children who miss their aunt but don’t fully understand what had happened to her.

Naomi said the family has met with the police several times over the course of the last three years. She explained investigators didn’t say that the case has run cold, but admitted they have had a hard time getting new leads.

“Because they don’t have any new leads to pursue, there’s not much they can do. They’ve hit a roadblock.”

“And, I don’t really know what to make of that. I just don’t feel like my sister’s death and murder is being given the type of acknowledgement, effort and pursuit that it deserves,” she said.

Naomi admitted Russia had a history of drug use, but she’d been sober for the better part of a year.

The 23-year-old was five months pregnant when she was killed.

Now, she is asking those who might know something about what happened to Russia to come forward.

“Anybody who knows something or who has seen anything or heard anything, even if they’re not sure, please please reach out to us. Call the police and share whatever you know.”

“Please share what you know because that would be the biggest blessing and gift and make this journey a little less painful.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Kelowna RCMP on scene of suspicious death

murder

