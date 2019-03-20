Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store on Industrial Avenue was broken into and the thief or thieves stole money and clothing.

Kelowna RCMP believe that the suspect(s) gained entry from the front door of the business by damaging a lock on March 18.

READ MORE: RCMP divers find Volkswagen Beetle in B.C. river, two teens still missing

READ MORE: Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Once inside, RCMP believe the suspect(s) took time to remove a safe, and rifle through both a filing cabinet and a cash register drawer. It is believed that the suspect(s) departed the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and a variety of clothing items.

The shelter closed down for business for two days, and reopened March 20.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings
Next story
Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park

Just Posted

Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The splash park should open this summer

Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is playing the Last Drop

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Revelstoke roads and weather

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Detective dog, from Nelson, joins fight to combat invasive mussels

K9 Major will be on the road starting this month, hunting for quagga and zebra mussels

No cause yet for grassfire near Kamloops

Fire was about 1.8 hectares in size

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Case made for free tampon dispeners in schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Most Read