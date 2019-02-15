Kelowna’s Center of Gravity cancelled for 2019

The summer music festival Center of Gravity has announced that the festival will take a break and not return in 2019, with hopes for a comeback in 2020.

The announcement came Friday afternoon through Center of Gravity’s social media.

It is one of the largest festivals in Canada. It fills Kelowna streets with tourists, parties, and energy for a weekend in the heat of summer as the news had mixed reaction of Facebook.

