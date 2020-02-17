Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

Kelowna’s Family YMCA welcomed the community for Family Day with games and treats, among other things.

The day was full of face painting, a photo booth, as well as various activities in the gymnasium.

Tina Bennett is the Kelowna Y’s child and youth department manager and she said they wanted to give families the opportunity to spend time with their children.

“We want there to be no barriers for parents to come in and spend time with their kids so we have something happening in every corner of our facility today,” she said.

The pool was open for families but today is special: they were allowed to have ice cream and eat it by the pool.

A bouncy castle, various play equipment and rock climbing were set up in the gym. For younger children, there were specific areas for them to play and do crafts in, and another room for face painting.

There was also a photo booth and of course, a concession stand, with proceeds going to the YMCA’s Strong Kids foundation.

“This has probably been our biggest day. Family Day is always busy because it’s always open to the public, but I think today has been our busiest Family Day,” Bennett added.

“It’s nice for members to be able to come, but also the public to be able to come and see what we have to offer in our facility.”

The fun will go on until 5:00 p.m. today.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

