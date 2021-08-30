A B.C. Cannabis Store. (File photo)

A B.C. Cannabis Store. (File photo)

Kelowna’s first province-run pot shop to open this week

The new BC Cannabis Store will be the province’s 30th

Kelowna’s first government-run weed shop is set to open this week.

On Sept. 1, the city’s first BC Cannabis Store will open at the Dilworth Shopping Centre off Highway 97. It’s the 30th government-owned shop in the province, and the fifth to open this year.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) says all BC Cannabis Stores are designed to create a safe and favourable alternative to the illicit cannabis market. The 2,655 square-foot store will have four full-time employees and six auxiliary employees, who are “committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth.”

The shop will offer the usual range of products, including edibles, extracts, topicals, oils, capsules, pre-rolls and dried cannabis.

The shop is set to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and most statutory holidays. The BCLDB said the new store will comply with all provincial health orders, including the recently reinstated mask mandate.

READ MORE: Water diligence urged amid continued drought conditions in the Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna council looks to remedy downtown pot shop ‘deficit’

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

cannabisKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
Next story
West Kelowna council approves new daycare building at elementary school

Just Posted

Stefanie Kellock-Tickner submitted a petition to City Hall calling for safety measures on Fourth St. E in May 2021. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke to fork out $60K to bolster safety on Fourth Street

A meeting of Moms Stop The Harm members in Kelowna. Each white cross represents a life lost. The group hosts an event in Kelowna Aug. 31 for International Day of Overdose Awareness. (Nicole Richard - Wax Pencil Imagery)
Overdoses and suicides among teens concern Okanagan parents

The bromelain enzyme in pineapples breaks down protein chains. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer

The City of Revelstoke approved $200,000 worth of upgrades to the Illecillewaet bridge. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Repairs to Illecillewaet bridge coming up