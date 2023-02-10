Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey

Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

Take stride to support those making a positive impact in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is making ‘Strides’ towards providing necessary resources to our unsheltered neighbours, but they need the community’s help.

The Gospel Mission is hosting the 12th annual run/walk event on March 4, to raise money for the essential services that they provide.

With a fundraising goal of $70,000, the multi-service agency plans to “improve services and fill in gaps along the continuum of care,” to ensure the best outcomes for the people they serve, said Carmen Rempel, Executive Director.

Pets are welcome to stride along at the fundraising event.

To learn more, donate and register visit kelownagospelmission.ca or Strides Kelowna.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHomelessrunning

Previous story
Night-time fire in unoccupied building downtown Kelowna
Next story
North Vancouver mayor says former councillor and his daughter killed in house fire

Just Posted

Ivind Nilsen jumping at Revelstoke, circa 1920. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2371)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 9

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Royals and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. (@AroundtheNFL/Twitter)
Morning Start: Super Bowl 57

(Revelstoke Community Foundation)
Revelstoke Community Foundation to dispense national fund to local organizations

The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry. (File photo)
No injuries after semi-truck drives into Galena Bay near Revelstoke