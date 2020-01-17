Leo’s Video will remain open despite a deal for its sale falling through. (Caitlin Clow - Capital News)

Kelowna’s last video store, Leo’s Videos, to remain open despite failed sale

Kelowna’s last video rental store will remain open and under its namesake’s ownership

Leo’s Videos has been on a rollercoaster over the past few months.

Late in 2019, the store went for sale for several months, however the ownership conceded defeat and announed it would be closing up shop in November. Then, in an unlikely turn of events, the store was finally sold to a former staffer.

Unfortunately, that deal didn’t last due to the buyer’s health concerns.

Emerging from countless highs and lows, Leo Bartel said community support following the most recent news has motivated him to keep ownership of the store that bears his name — at least for now.

“The community let us know loud and clear that they want us to stay,” said Bartel, citing the over 4,500 views and almost 1,000 interactions Leo’s Video got on social media once they announced the deal was no more. “I will retain ownership and if over the next few months business is robust enough to make it worthwhile, we will hire a manager to run the shop, since I still intend to go to school.”

Bartel said the store will still be listed for sale but it’s no longer a sale “out of desperation” instead he will focus on trying to find the perfect fit for the business.

After selling over 6,000 movies from its stock pending the sale, the store is now building its roster of movies back to its former glory.

“We still have upwards of 20,000 movies, continuing to make us one of the largest video rental and sale stores in Canada,” said Bartel. “We have asked that anyone who has movies they no longer wish to keep trade them in for a shop credit. Since announcing this ask on Facebook, we have received over 1000 movies from our community.”

Leo’s will remain in its current location for now, subleasing the current space while searching for a new location.

After a few recent hires, Leo’s now boasts a full staff and is back to its full hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

