Colin Cameron, 91, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Kelowna’s Trinity Hall clinic on March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Colin Cameron, 91, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Kelowna’s Trinity Hall clinic on March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing, new location in the works

The Trinity Hall clinic will close its doors on Sept. 7

Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccination clinic is closing its doors, but Interior Health is working to find a new location.

The vaccination clinic at Trinity Hall will be open until Tuesday, Sept.7. Those looking to get their first dose or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can drop in at the clinic Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The clinic, located at 1905 Springfield Road, will also be open on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In response to the closure, the clinic at the Westbank Lion’s Community Centre in West Kelowna will have expanded hours. The clinic will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Aug. 31 until Sept. 28. The clinic is located at 2466 Main Street.

“We are currently finalizing the new location for the Kelowna immunization clinic and will share news of its location and hours once it is confirmed,” said Interior Health in an email.

READ MORE: Weekly COVID cases down in the Central Okanagan after a month of increases

READ MORE: Vaccine bookings triple days after B.C. vaccine card announced

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
South Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Next story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 26

Just Posted

The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk was officially opened at Woodstoke, a music festival put on by the museum at the location, in 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke postponed to 2022

Ross Reid, a 12-year Revelstoke bus driver, is on the receiving end of a GoFundMe to aid with his expenses while he is treated for cancer. (Photo via GoFundMe)
Revelstoke comes together in support of local bus driver

SS. Columbia (left) and SS Lytton at the steamboat dock at the south end of Front Street, circa 1891. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 696)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 26

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction