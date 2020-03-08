Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails sculpture is located on Abbott Street in downtown Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails sculpture vandalized with spray-painted crosses

The Kelowna RCMP are currently investigating the incident

The Spirit of Sails sculpture in downtown Kelowna has become the target of vandalism.

On Sunday, the sculpture was seen with three black crosses spray-painted around the perimeter.

The Kelowna RCMP said an investigation is currently ongoing and CTV cameras will be thoroughly examined.

The iconic fiberglass sculpture was designed by a well-known local sculptor, Robert Dow Reid in 1978. It has since become a symbol for the city and is often featured in many tourism publications. Known locally as simply ‘the sails’, the work is 12m high and weighs approximately 1,820 kilograms.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
