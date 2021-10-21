Keremeos breaks weekly COVID-19 case record

South Okanagan leads the way with 89 per cent of people over 12 double vaccinated

COVID-19 cases reported in local health areas over the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 16. (BC CDC)

Keremeos saw the area’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The local health area saw a record number of 19 new cases from Oct. 10 to 16, close to three times the seven cases recorded over Oct. 3 to 9, and more than the previous record of 15 cases over Aug. 15 and 21.

Keremeos’ vaccination rate as of Oct. 19 was 81 per cent of all aged 12 and older with two doses.

Similkameen Elementary Secondary School in Keremeos had potential COVID-19 exposures on Oct. 4 and 7.

Cawston Elementary had exposures on Oct. 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Cases across the South Okanagan Similkameen dropped overall to 67 cases over the most recent week, down from 93 over Oct. 3 to 9.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases up again in Penticton

Vaccination rates for those aged 12 and older continued to rise in the area, with the Southern Okanagan local health area leading the way with 89 per cent of people fully vaccinated, followed by Summerland and Penticton with 87 per cent vaccination rates.

New cases in Penticton were more than halved to 28 over Oct. 10 to 16, compared to the 63 recorded over Oct. 3 to 9.

The Southern Okanagan local health area also saw its numbers drop by more than half, going from 22 recorded over Oct. 3 to 9, down to 10 over the most recent week.

Summerland’s cases rose to seven over Oct. 10 to 16, from a single case the week before.

After not seeing a case over Oct. 3 to 9, Princeton recorded three new cases over Oct. 10 to 16.

Vaccination rates in Princeton had reached 82 per cent fully dosed as of Oct. 19.

READ ALSO: Penticton Secondary reports multiple days of potential COVID exposures

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.