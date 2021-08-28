Earlier on Aug. 28, the Keremeos Fire Department responded to a rotten stump that had caught fire next to the Keremeos Legion. (Contributed)

Keremeos Fire Department dealing with back-to-back blazes

They are currently on scene at the Similkameen River were a pile of debris has caught fire

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department is currently on the scene of the second of two late afternoon fires.

The department was first called tot he scene of a stump that was burning next to the Keremeos Legion at around 5:22 p.m on Aug 28.

While the department was extinguishing that fire, they got a second call at 5:44 p.m. about debris on the Similkameen River that had caught fire.

The department is currently still on scene at the second fire behind the riparian park off 12th Avenue and 8th Street.

The causes of the fires will both be under investigation.

More details to come.

