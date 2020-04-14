Keremeos hairdresser launches ‘show your roots’ contest

Sarah Leask said she wanted residents to have fun with their current situation

Sarah Leask also pledged not to dye her roots in the meantime to show others they’re all in the same boat. (Sarah Leask)

A Keremeos hairdresser knows the itch when roots start to show, but with personal services providers temporarily closed, there’s not much people can do.

So she decided to put a fun spin on things.

“Everybody’s stuck at home and everybody’s worried about their hair. So why not get some fun out of it?” Sarah Leask said.

Leask owns Autumn Rain Hair Design. She and her daughter came up with the idea to have people take pictures of their grown out roots for a contest. The prize: a gift certificate to the hair salon that you can use for products or a hair colour session.

She said the point is not only to help people have a positive look at their situation, but also to stop people from dyeing their hair on their own.

“I wanted to show that we’re all doing this together, so someone isn’t just sitting at home worried about what their hair looks like now, because we’re all in the same boat. Let’s just have a little fun,” she said.

“I’ve also agreed to not colour my hair until we can get back to work, so I’m in this with you. The hair is the least important thing right now, as far as I’m concerned. As long as we’re home safe and our family members are safe, that’s all that’s important.”

Leask said she’s not looking for clients and that the contest is for the entire community.

“I just want to support all these people and have them realize we’re all in this together. It’s not about making fun of yourself, it’s just showing we have the same circumstances,” she said.

The contest runs until May 11, after which a random winner will be picked. Send a photo of your roots to Leask’s page.

