The Keremeos public is to look out for a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan that could be in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts in town. (Keremeos RCMP)

Keremeos RCMP looking for unique vehicle related to recent catalytic converter thefts

The public is to look out for a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan

After a spree of catalytic converter thefts, the Keremeos RCMP are suspecting a unique vehicle is associated with the acts.

On Feb. 6 and 7, the RCMP received reports of occupants of a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan were the ones responsible for two separate catalytic converter thefts. Surveillance cameras saw three occupants in the footage.

“This vehicle will stand out,” said South Okanagan RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Dayne Lyons. “We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police. We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated.”

Anyone who can identify the person or knows any information is asked to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 with the file number 2023-130.

