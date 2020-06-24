Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares to resume operations

Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The railway had halted operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but trains are expected to resume in mid-July, 2020. (Summerland Review file photo)

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway is preparing for its first trip of the 2020 season in mid-July.

The steam railway in Summerland is planning is opening as Phase Three of the province’s reopening plan is implemented.

The train had earlier ceased its operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety measures are in place in accordance with a WorkSafe BC COVID-19 Safety Plan.

READ ALSO: Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

READ ALSO: Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

“We have worked hard to comply with WorkSafeBC requirements. We have a plan that includes thorough cleaning of the coaches and hand rails,” said Tasandra Crozier, manager of the tourist railway.

Hand sanitizers stations will be set up and there will be increased washroom cleaning. Social distancing measures will be in place, with groups seated two metres apart on the train.

“This is still the best scenic rail journey in BC, we just have a bit more space on the train,” she said.

The railway has operated since September, 1995.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusrailways