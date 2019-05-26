Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Kelowna Fire Department teamed up to help rescue an injured hiker in Kelowna Sunday. —Image: Firedog Photogrpahy

KFD, COSAR rescue injured Okanagan hiker

Rescue happened after 1 p.m. on Lost Lake Trail in Kelowna after woman injured her leg

An injured hiker near Kelowna was brought to safety Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Kelowna fire dispatch received a call from B.C. Ambulance Service regarding assistance in reaching a hiker that had an injured leg on Lost Lake Trail off the end of Stewart Road East.

The Kelowna Fire Department contacted Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) to attend as well. Fire crews met with ambulance paramedics and proceeded to the injured hiker. COSAR organized a group to proceed from the other end of the trail and also requested a helicopter.

Kelowna fire and paramedics arrived first on-scene to assess the woman, and paramedics determined that COSAR’s UTV was the way to transport her to a waiting ambulance. She was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital.


