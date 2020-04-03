KGH Foundation establishes COVID-19 response fund to support frontline workers

Doctors, nurses and staff have been challenged to pivot operations to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation is setting up a COVID-19 response fund to support frontline workers.

Doctors, nurses and staff have been challenged to pivot operations to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic — which has impacted all units at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore said the foundation has received numerous requests from the community to help support the hospital.

“The impact of giving to support KGH right now will actually go beyond COVID-19,” said Rankmore. “The COVID-19 Response Fund allows us to be responsive and nimble to our hospitals’ areas of greatest need, as they emerge. The fund will also help ensure our doctors, nurses and staff have the resources and equipment they need to deliver the highest quality care to all KGH patients, during and in the aftermath of this worldwide pandemic.”

Past donations to KGH have already proven to be vital to the local COVID-19 response, said Rankmore.

Two years ago Kelowna resident Colin Pritchard donated funds to the hospital to allow for the microbiology to acquire a second set of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technologies.

“These highly advanced diagnostic instruments allow KGH microbiologists to detect and identify viruses faster than ever before,” said Rankmore.

For those wishing to give a gift to support the COVID-19 Response Fund click here.

