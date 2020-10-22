Kicking Horse Mountain Resort announces COVID procedures

The resort is set to open on Dec. 11.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has announced additional COVID-19 precautions about their winter operations, as the resort prepares to open on Dec. 11 for the winter season.

The resort will be following provincial health and safety guidelines and will be practicing physical distancing procedures throughout the resort.

“We are as enthusiastic about winter as ever and hope you are too,” read a statement from the resort.

“Let’s make it a great season working together and taking time to enjoy our spectacular mountain surroundings.”

In addition, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering for guests over the age of 2 while on the resort. This includes lift lines, walking around public spaces, inside all buildings and during ski school.

Season passes will all be processed online, with pass holders filling out waivers and sending in photos through an online portal. Passes will not be picked up at the resort and will be mailed out instead. The resort recommends allowing for 10 businesses days from receiving an approval email for the pass, to receiving the pass in the mail.

Lift ticket sales will be moved online as well, with capacity at the resort being reduced through the sale of tickets. Tickets will need to be purchased online and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pre-purchase lift-tickets will be available for sale as of Nov. 21 to the general public. Pass holders will be able to pre-purchase friends and family tickets during the second week of November.

Season pass holders will not have to reserve in advance.

There will be two options for boarding the gondola or chair lifts. There will be a line maze for cohorts who wish to ride the lift together, as well as a separate maze for individuals who are willing to ride with other people.

The gondola will be treated with anti-microbacterial sanitizer.

Washrooms will have a reduced capacity.

Food and beverage options will remain open, with modified interior eatings spaces and revised capacities and cleaning protocols, in line with provincial guidelines.

Childcare services will not be provided at the mountain this year.

The full policy and list of precautions can be found on Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s website. The resort encourages all guests to review its policy prior to arriving at the resort.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

Follow me on Twitter

Skiing and Snowboarding