Kicking Horse to require proof of vaccination for guests

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) has announced that proof of vaccination will be required to access all chair lifts and indoor facilities at its resorts this winter.

A negative test result will not be accepted as an alternative.

This includes Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, Fernie Alpine Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Medical or religious exemptions will be considered; however, requests must be submitted four weeks before the date of the resort visit. Exemptions will only be approved if RCR believes that it can ensure the safety of other guests and staff.

The move comes following the advice of the Provincial Government Health Officer.

Winter season pass holders who have a valid email on file will receive an email to upload the provincially issued COVID-19 Immunization Record QR code. RCR will cross-reference the information that is on file. Once all requirements are successfully verified, the pass will scan at resort chair lifts.

The same goes for those who are RCR Rockies Card holders.

Any guest with a valid lift ticket affixed to their person will be able to access indoor facilities and chair lifts.

Guests under the age of 11, are not required to show proof of COVID-19 Immunization Record.

The implementation of proof of vaccination means that resorts will be able to operate at full capacity this winter, stated RCR.

For those who are not comfortable with the policy, RCR will be providing a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted on or before Dec. 15.

RCR reserves the right to amend this policy at any time.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCR for comment.

