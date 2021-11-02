Killer of ‘trusting’ Princeton woman denied parole

‘He lied to her and told her that he was some kind of minister or something.’

Roger Badour murdered a woman near Princeton after gaining her trust.

Last month, Badour, now 73 and serving a life sentence, was denied parole for his crime.

Related: Sentence received for murder of Gisele Duckham

A decision provided to the Spotlight by the Parole Board of Canada states Badour has “an extensive and lengthy criminal history that includes violence and sexual violence with use of weapons.”

In the board’s estimation, Badour’s release would pose “undue risk” to the public

By all accounts, Gisele Duckham was a generous and trusting woman. She lived on Osprey Lake Road, not far from town.

“Everyone knew her, but she hadn’t been here all that long.” said her friend Nicki McIvor. “I couldn’t believe how trusting she was. I wondered where she came from, to be so giving and trusting like that.”

She remembered that Duckham didn’t have a lot of money, and McIvor helped her over the winter by giving her firewood.

Badour shot and killed Duckham on Nov. 8, 2011.

“He was some random (person) who showed up in town. He lied to her and told her that he was some kind of minister or something, so she let him live with her.”

According to details in the parole board decision, Badour’s previous offences included sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, choking and uttering threats. Those convictions were related to an incident where he attacked a pregnant woman in a rural area over a period of six hours. At that time he was also living with the victim in a rooming house, and pretending to be a minister.

He was under conditions of a long term supervision order for those crimes when he met Duckham, having eluded police and probation officers in Victoria.

Badour was arrested for Duckham’s murder after a routine traffic stop in Penticton – the same night he killed Duckham and stole her car.

RCMP lay murder charges in death of Princeton woman

In rendering its decision, the parole board noted: “Your incarceration over the last number of years has reportedly shown no change in your overall behaviour. You have been noted as aggressive with staff and inmates. You have demonstrated poor problem-solving abilities. At times, you quickly become frustrated and uncooperative with your case management team. You have threatened both staff and inmates.”

Duckman was 56, and survived by two daughters and two grandsons, a sister and a nephew.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com