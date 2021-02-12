Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)

Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

A cat took self-isolation to new heights by getting stuck up a fir tree for 30 hours before being rescued and returned home safely.

The animal – named Tiger – was returned to its “overjoyed” owners after they enlisted a professional tree company to get him down.

On Sunday, the Veasey family realized their one-year-old cat was stuck in a large tree on their southern Vancouver Island property, near Sooke.

The young cat mewled and meowed for hours while being harassed by crows.

The family tempted to coax the cat down from the 40-foot tree by calling it and tempting it with food.

Tiger tried in vain to walk down some of the enormous drooping branches, but those limbs ended 20 or more feet off the ground, forcing him to return to the top of the giant tree that an arborist previously topped.

Once it was apparent the family couldn’t coax Tiger down, Veasey began making calls.

“I thought it was an easy call to the fire department to come out,” Veasey said.

But it wasn’t. The Otter Point Fire Department didn’t have a long enough ladder, and Sooke Fire Rescue couldn’t leave its jurisdiction to rescue a cat.

Veasey also called nine tree services companies, and none were willing to help – except one.

Affordable Tree Care owner Andrew Church put another job on hold to rescue Tiger. All he asked in return was for the Veaseys to pay for his gas.

Church climbed the tree with the cat carrier in hand. He softly talked to the cat as he ascended the tree. Once he reached Tiger, he gently nudged the cat into the carrier and brought him safely to the ground.

“He was ready to come down once I reached him,” Church said. “He was meowing his heart out.”

Church, a professional tree faller for more than 30 years, said this is only the second time he’s rescued a cat from a tree.

“I would have no problem rescuing another cat out of a tree,” Church said. “Animals become like family members, and I know what it’s like to lose a family member. You do what’s right.”

For the Veasey, they were happy that Church offered his services to rescue their cat.

“We are extremely grateful for Andrew helping us out. It was an anxious day, but it had a wonderful outcome,” Veasey said.

ALSO READ: Cat rescue reunites Vancouver Island family with special link to missing son


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsrescueSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UK judge says newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy with letter
Next story
Cut police, build affordable housing instead, says B.C. human rights commissioner

Just Posted

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Collective Impact Vibrant Revelstoke is spearheading Revelstoke Heart Attack! Asking neighbours to make and post hearts to share the love. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Spread love and community spirit by joining Revelstoke Heart Attack

Make a heart and gift it to your neighbour to spread the love

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is hosting a local Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year photo)
Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up Feb. 20

The Women’s Shelter Society has already beat there fundraising goal, more funds means more programs

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

More than one-third of businesses in Revelstoke have lost revenues beyond 50 per cent due to COVID-19, according to a recent survey by Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Finding the right path: New hire helps Revelstoke businesses navigate COVID-19

Carolyn Gibson was hired by Community Futures in November

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Cats and furniture aren't typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Column: Couch attack leads to paw-sitive customer experience in Shuswap

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Theo’s will burn one bill. They will choose one lucky table and let you throw your bill into the fireplace. (Theo’s Facebook)
South Okanagan Greek restaurant wants to set your bill on fire

Theo’s is letting one couple throw their bill into the fireplace Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Princeton RCMP received 2,214 calls for service last year. (File photo)
Crime Stats: Spike in Princeton violent assault and sex offenses

Overall crime in Similkameen small town was down in 2020

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets North Okanagan’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Most Read