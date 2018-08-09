Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Osoyoos RCMP say they have now arrested the woman who allegedly threatened a mother and her newborn.

“The suspect in this matter, a 45-year-old female resident of Osoyoos, is in custody and will appear in court in Penticton tomorrow afternoon,” says Sgt. Jason Bayda

The mother tells the Western News the “creepy” woman returned to her property early this afternoon where police put her in handcuffs and took her away.

—-

ORIGINAL:

An Osoyoos mother is warning others about a knife-wielding woman who threatened her and her child.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, says she was home alone with her newborn Aug. 8 when she heard a knock at the door.

She looked on her security system and was immediately concerned. She said the woman was acting “odd,” had her hands behind her back and was wearing an obvious wig.

The mother chose not to answer the door and ignored the knocks when the woman let herself in.

“She then walked inside my house and said ‘I wanted to see the baby,’ I then said ‘well you shouldn’t walk into people’s houses especially since you don’t know them,’” explained the mother. “She was very creepy and said ‘OK’ then shut my door.”

But it didn’t end there.

The woman then appears to remove a knife concealed in her pants before heading back toward the door. At this point the mother pushes her into the yard before locking the front door and calling police.

“I was standing there waiting for her to leave, she then ran inside my house with a butcher knife charging at me I threw her outside my house and ran to get my big dog who was freaking out in the back,” said the mother.

Osoyoos RCMP say they are well aware of the incident and are looking for the suspicious woman they have since identified.

“We understand that this incident was very traumatic for this new mother,” says Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos detachment commander. “We are doing what we can to locate her and determine what her intentions were.”

Bayda said RCMP received reports of the incident just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.

“Patrols for the woman were not successful in locating her. Police have since identified this woman and efforts are underway to locate her. The investigation is continuing and criminal charges have not been laid against her,” said Bayda.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges
Next story
Collision on Highway 1 in South Shuswap

Just Posted

Revelstoke rower Ginger Shoji competes in international breast cancer dragon boat festival

Revelstoke rower and co-founder of the Lake Revelstoke Dragon Boat Society Ginger… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP seeking vehicle thief

This morning the Revelstoke RCMP received several reports of stolen vehicles and… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust School Work’s program now offering wage subsidies

A program to support Basin employers is evolving to better meet their… Continue reading

No injuries in Revelstoke trailer park fire

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the Johnson Heights… Continue reading

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from Sicamous bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

Okanagan Crisis Hotline calls for volunteers

The program is hoping for 12 new volunteers for October training program.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Collision on Highway 1 in South Shuswap

Trafffic moving slowly as emergency responders tend to accident scene

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Still in red $1.3 billion, next year’s rate increase not yet known

Most Read