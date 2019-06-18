Knife-wielding man robs South Okanagan pizza shop

A Penticton pizza shop was robbed by a person wearing a ski mask while holding a knife and fire poker.
A female employee was making a pizza around midnight on June 14 when the suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter and ordered her to open the register.
According to South Okanagan Crime Stoppers, the masked robber put a small amount of cash in a pizza box and left on foot.
RCMP said the man left behind the knife he was holding.
Video surveillance captured the suspect who is described as being five-foot-nine (1.7 metres) tall, wearing a ski mask, long shirt, pants and gloves.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-490-4300 and quote file 2019-9326. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
