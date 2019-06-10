Knife-wielding woman robs store in Salmon Arm

Police make an arrest shortly after the June 6 robbery

(File Photo)

Police say a knife-wielding woman robbed a business along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Thursday, June 6, but was apprehended shortly after.

At 10:36 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a hold-up alarm from the Husky gas station at the corner of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street. They were told that a woman who was known to staff at the store came in brandishing a knife and demanded money. She left on foot after receiving the cash.

Read More: Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Read More: Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras and police were able to identify the suspect. The woman was located by police an hour later; police say she was two blocks away from the gas station in a vehicle but had returned home to change her clothes.

Read More: Shuswap entrepreneurs tap into mobile craft beer niche

Read More: Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

The woman was arrested and a search of her home turned up items related to the robbery. The store clerk was not harmed and some of the stolen property was recovered.

The suspect was released with a court date set for June 18.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vehicle wheels tampered with again in Central Okanagan
Next story
Shuswap teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change

Just Posted

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 last night

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m.… Continue reading

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Revelstoke Secondary School track and field team brings home eight provincial medals

The meet took place in Kelowna May 30-June 1

Revelstoke students show team spirit at track and field events

The elementary schools competed together last week

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

LETTER: Renewable energy options are cost-effective

Cost of most renewable energy is competitive with oil, coal and gas

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Most Read