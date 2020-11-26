Know before you go: Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens tomorrow

Tomorrow, Nov. 27, is opening day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Since Dr. Bonnie Henry’s request that people in B.C. avoid non-essential travel, the resort has requested only people who live in Revelstoke come to the slopes.

If you’re headed out here are a few things you should know before you go.

1. Pre-buy tickets

Lift tickets need to be purchased online before you go to the hill. However, if you have a season pass, Mountain Collective Pass, Ikon Pass, Sunshine Super Card, Vertical Card, Y2Play Pass, Local Card, or reseller ticket, this does not apply to you.

2. Wear a mask

Masks are mandatory resort-wide. The only time you do not need to wear a mask is when you are skiing or riding. Guests without a mask will be turned away.

3. Line up

Camping in the line with not be permitted. Stay in your car until 6:30 a.m. when the line opens. Guests will be asked to maintain a distance of six feet at all times while waiting in line. There will be no eating or drinking in the line-up. The line will run through the plaza towards La Baguette. Guests can choose to load as a private or mixed group. Mixed groups can load a maximum of four people per gondola cabin, private groups can load 1-8 people per cabin.

4. Stick to your bubble

At this time your bubble is the members of your immediate household, as requested by Dr. Bonnie Henry. Remain in your bubble while you travel, shop, ride and dine.

For more information on opening day see Opening Day: Terrain, Conditions, the Line-Up and More, a note from Peter Nielsen, RMR’s vice president of operations.

Take some awesome opening day photos? Share them with the Revelstoke Review by tagging us on Instagram or emailing to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com.



