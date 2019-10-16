Trev Miller, candidate with the Animal Protection Party.

Kootenay-Columbia candidate cautious after getting threats

Trev Miller of the Animal Protection Party carries on campaigning under shadow of threats, abusive emails

One of the Federal election candidates in Kootenay-Columbia has had to conduct his campaign with caution after receiving threats and a series of abuse-filled emails.

Trev Miller, campaigning for the Animal Protection Party, has contacted the RCMP and reached out to the other candidates, but has carried on with his campaign ahead of the Octiober 21 election.

“I’m cautious, and having to be aware of my surroundings. I’ve already got through it by now, but other people shouldn’t have to be dealing with this.”

The emails, filled with threats and over-the-top insults, accuse Miller of inciting hatred against local famers and criminal language, and refer to the candidate as a criminal, and an unlicensed, self-proclaimed socialist.

“He’s called my work at least once,” Miller said.

The emailer claims to know a couple of Cranbrook ranchers, would like to “punch your boy’s ticket for all the local hatred he is inciting against farmers and ranchers,” according to one missive.

The emailer suggests the candidate should be kidnapped from “one of your Marxist-Leninist Anti-Canada rallies,” taken into the bush and fed to bears, among other such invective.

After contacting the RCMP, the police responded that “they hadn’t really been able to find too much, and to just be careful,” Miller said.

He has accordingly had to campaign under the shadow of such invective.

“That’s why I contacted the other candidates and let them know what’s happening, so they can make their own choices,” he said.

“I’ve gotten to know the other candidates fairly well — we all get along, They sympathize, and were outraged to hear what I was going through.

“It’s always disconcerting to receive this kind of harassment. What I felt most keenly was frustrated that I was having to put time and energy into worrying about my personal safety. I would really rather be focussing on the campaign.”

“It would be ideal if people just respectfully participated in the process. People will have differences of opinions. And the very best thing that someone who doesn’t agree with me can do is go into that voting booth on October 21 and not put a check mark beside my name.”

Miller is one of six candidates in the running in Kootenay-Columbia.

Previous story
Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters
Next story
Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia candidate cautious after getting threats

Trev Miller of the Animal Protection Party carries on campaigning under shadow of threats, abusive emails

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Federal candidates talk most pressing issues in Revelstoke

Concerns include jobs, logging, climate change, affordable housing, Highway 1

LEDs installed at three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The electrical project is now complete

Free bus fares in Revelstoke for federal election

Take the bus to vote on Oct. 21

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Interior Health approves reopening of Shuswap elementary school

Sicamous facility, closed since Sept. 20 due to health concerns, to be back in operation on Nov. 13

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Viral video sensation brings skills to Okanagan

Jacob Moon joins Hear the Music for concert and workshop

Most Read