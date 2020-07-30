Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison had the biggest campaign pot to use in the last federal election. Photo: Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison outspent rivals in 2019 federal election

Morrison’s winning campaign cost over $113,000

The Conservative Party spent big to get Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison elected in the last federal election.

Campaign financial returns submitted to Elections Canada for the Oct. 21, 2019 election show Morrison received $114,789.34 from the Kootenay-Columbia Conservative Association.

Elections Canada required candidates to submit their campaign expenses by June 30. Those expenses show Morrison had a total of $115,011.29 to spend on his campaign, of which he spent $113,373.71 to unseat incumbent Wayne Stetski of the New Democratic Party.

Stetski had $106,969.25 to fund his campaign, of which $89,139.25 came from the NDP. Stetski also received $17,830 from 92 contributors, although two of those were Stetski himself and his wife Audrey who put in $900. Morrison recorded no contributions.

Morrison won the riding with 30,168 votes ahead of Stetski, who ended up spending $93,539.85 and finished second with 23,149 votes.

None of Kootenay-Columbia’s six candidates spent to the allowed limit of $145,436.06, which was the highest of any riding in Canada. Elections Canada determines expense limits by considering the number of candidates and geographic areas where the number of candidates per square kilometre is less than 10.

Liberal Party candidate Robin Goldsbury, who finished third behind Stetski, did not submit her complete expenses to Elections Canada by the June 30 deadline. The Star will update this story when that data is available.

Abra Brynne of the Green Party had $27,380.25 to spend, of which over $6,500 came from 46 contributors.

Rick Stewart of the People’s Party of Canada meanwhile had a budget of $6,135.44, while Trev Miller of the Animal Protection Party funded his campaign with $4,892.36.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Election 2019

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond
Next story
130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison outspent rivals in 2019 federal election

Morrison’s winning campaign cost over $113,000

Revelstoke Hay Rd. development inches closer to reality

There are still a couple more steps required until the project could be approved

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Council approves new diversity and equality policy for Revelstoke

No such policy existed previously

Letter: Data is available to see if COVID-19 is in Revelstoke

There are no new COVID-19 cases and/or hospitalizations in Revelstoke or the Interior as of July 29

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

Fire investigated at Okanagan golf course

Overnight blaze damages driving range hut

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

Third theft in a month from Okanagan business

Surveillance helping RCMP track down suspect

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

West Kelowna residents launch petition to keep short term rentals illegal

City councillor Rick de Jong said he receives multiple emails a week from concerned residents

Most Read