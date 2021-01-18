Kootenay woman flees just before tree crushes house

Trees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: SubmittedTrees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: Submitted
Trees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: SubmittedTrees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: Submitted

One Kootenay woman is thankful to be alive after barely escaping tragedy in the recent windstorm that wreaked havoc across B.C.

Pamala DeRosa had never really been a fan of the large trees circling the home she shares with her boyfriend in Shoreacres, but she says her worst nightmare came true during the Jan. 13 storm.

“I woke up to the sound of a freight train — the intense winds and loud crashing,” said DeRosa.

She says she didn’t really know what was happening, but quickly dressed, grabbed her dog and left the home within a few minutes.

“As we ran out the front door, I was met with sparks as a tree fell and tore down the power lines attached to the side of the house and watched as it cut directly through the bedroom I was just soundly sleeping in,” said DeRosa.

She then hopped into her car and drove out to the road, away from the large trees. About 30 minutes later, the storm had moved on and DeRosa drove back up her driveway to discover both ends of her home were completely destroyed by fallen trees.

“I am thankful beyond words for quick thinking, a well-behaved dog under the pressures we faced and wonderful neighbours and friends who jumped into action to help me figure it all out,” said DeRosa.

Unfortunately, the small home is beyond repair. But DeRosa says she is staying in good spirits about it all, knowing that it could have been a lot worse.

The storm struck all over the province as it moved eastward Wednesday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of electricity customers.

As of Thursday morning, more than a thousand West Kootenay homes were still without power including pockets of Shoreacres, New Settlement, Slocan Valley, Vallican, Riondel and both shores of Kootenay Lake. FortisBC estimates most of the customers in the area will have power restored by Thursday evening.

PREVIOUS: Hundreds still without power after windstorm downs trees and knocks out power


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Storm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
List of guilty pleas entered along with North Okanagan shootout
Next story
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Just Posted

Earth worms are decomposers. (Photo via Pixabay)
Stoke on Science-The A-Z: D is for decomposers

Jade Harvey-Berrill Stoke on Science Below our feet, currently buried beneath the… Continue reading

Alistair Taylor has lived in Revelstoke since 2003. He is running to be a city councillor in the upcoming byelection. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Alistair Taylor running for vacant council seat

Byelection coming up in Revelstoke in February

Matt Cherry is running to be a Revelstoke City Councillor in the upcoming byelection. (Submited/Matt Stepchuck)
Matt Cherry running in Revelstoke’s byelection

Advance polls are coming up Feb. 3 and 10, with election day on Feb. 13

A juvenile sturgeon in a B.C. rearing facility. The wild population in the Upper Columbia is estimated at 1,100 individuals, enhanced with roughly 5,500 hatchery fish. (file photo)
B.C.’s Upper Columbia sturgeon endure long battle with local extinction

Decades of monitoring and intervention is ongoing to save the prehistoric fish

Revelstoke Women’s Hockey Team, circa 1905. Back row: M. Buck, N. Dunne, L. Bliss, E. Pettipiece, V. Coleman. Front row: M. Corley, B. Sawyer, A. Buck. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo 66)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 14

Local history from the newspaper archives

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

An Abbotsford man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Highway 3 on Monday, Jan. 18. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford man killed in Highway 3 crash near Hedley

Fatality was discovered by passing tow truck driver

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

This dog is going to the SPCA if its owner isn't found. (RDNO Dog Control photo)
Owners sought after dog ‘dumped’ near North Okanagan school

Pup is now either getting adopted or going to the SPCA

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Most Read