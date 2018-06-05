MP Wayne Stetski’s Private Member’s Bill C-281 passed its second reading in the House of Commons May 30. (Supplied Photo)

Kootney-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski’s food bill passes second reading

MP Wayne Stetski’s Private Member’s Bill C-281, An Act to establish a National Local Food Day, has passed it’s second reading in the House of Commons.

The House voted unanimously at the reading May 30, 2018 for the Bill, which aims to establish the Friday before Thanksgiving each year as National Local Food Day.

“I have heard from Canadians around Kootenay-Columbia and across the country about how important local food is to their families and communities,” said Stetski in a news release. “I am proud that I was able to bring MPs together around local food, and that my bill received unanimous support today.”

RELATED: Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski wants to celebrate local food

By establishing a National Local Food Day, Stetski hopes to create an opportunity to celebrate local food and recognize the local producers and harvesters, food manufacturers, farmers’ markets and others who work in the industry across the country.

The bill will now be reviewed by the Agriculture Committee before returning to the floor of the House and then the Senate.

In an interview with the Revelstoke Review last month, Stetski spoke about the difficulty of passing a bill as a private member of parliament, though he remained optimistic on Bill C-281.

“(It’s) not that usual to actually get a private member’s bill through the House of Commons, they usually die somewhere along the way. But all the indications so far are very good, and why not?” Stetski explained. “I call this ‘the Bill that’s easy to love,’ because it gives the opportunity for every member of parliament, and every senator ultimately, to celebrate the great initiatives around local food in their ridings—whatever local food is.”

RELATED: Catching up with Revelstoke’s MP Wayne Stetski

The first reading for Bill C-281 took place June 1, 2016.

Stetski, who has served as the NDP representative for Kootenay-Columbia since the 2015 election, says he hopes to see continued support of the bill as it moves forward in the legislative process.

“Today it is one step closer to being a reality,” says Stetski. “I encourage everyone to continue supporting their local food producers, manufacturers and retailers, and to share with me what local food means to you and your community.”

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase
Next story
Two teenage boys dead in late-night shooting in South Surrey

Just Posted

Kootney-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski’s food bill passes second reading

MP Wayne Stetski’s Private Member’s Bill C-281, An Act to establish a… Continue reading

Revelstoke Derailers crush their season opener

The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon’s… Continue reading

Fire protection agreement deadline extended for Revelstoke district residents

The CSRD and the city negotiations are ongoing

Nathan’s Notes: Understanding Social Media’s Golden Rule

“Be careful what you post —nothing is ever really deleted from the… Continue reading

Prize winning Camaro stolen following Revelstoke Show and Shine

A prize winning car from Saturday’s ‘Mountain Paradise Show and Shine’ has… Continue reading

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest, family hopes for peace to come

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Most Read