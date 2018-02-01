The design for the Kovach Skatepark. (Submitted)

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

Construction is expected to start in May on the Kovach Park Skatepark after funding was secured from the City of Revelstoke on Jan. 25.

The Skatepark is a parks and recreation project that has been in the works for over five years, championed by the Columbia Valley Skatepark Association (CVSA).

Mayor Mark McKee praised the local volunteers who made it happen.

“Just like every major project the city undertakes, it takes a dedicated group of volunteers,” said McKee. “The city is there to help, but every project needs and requires a champion.”

RELATED: New Revelstoke skatepark design open house planned

The decision from the city came after a CVSA application for a BC Gaming Capital Grant for the remaining funds required to complete the project — a sum 0f $181,839 — was denied in December.

Following the decision from BC Gaming, Matt Rebelo, the CVSA’s treasurer, wrote to City Council on Jan. 14 requesting $100,000 from the Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation Legacy Fund.

Upon receiving Rebelo’s letter, council agreed to fund the project on Jan. 25 during a committee of the whole budget meeting.

RELATED: City set to sign contract for new skateboard park

Though Rebelo requested the funds from the Forest Corporation Legacy fund, the funding will come from the parks and recreation budget, and the city will also be contributing $30,000 of gravel, and has agreed to cover the cost of the demolition of the former skatepark, which is estimated at $23,000.

City Council has also agreed to find an extra $40,000 in its 2018 parks and recreation budget for the project, which would make the total contribution coming out of the parks and rec budget about $218,000.

There will also be about $150,000 coming from a Columbia Basin Trust grant that City Council decided to allocate to the project, and about $250,000 coming from the provincial government in the form of Resort Municipality Initiative funding.

To date, the city has contributed over $618,000 to the project, and the CVSA has raised funds privately over the last five years.

RELATED: Rave reviews for new Revelstoke skateboard park design

Though the CVSA has raised over 95 per cent of the funds necessary to complete the project, they are still short of their goal by about $30,000. But the CVSA says it is confident it can raise the roughly $30,000 required to see the project to completion.

“We feel confident we can raise $30,000–$60,000 (and perhaps more) in the coming months,” wrote Rebelo in his letter to City Council on Jan. 14.

The estimated completion date is Oct. 1. 2018.

There will be a fundraiser and silent auction for the CVSA on Feb. 10 at Traverse.

Previous story
Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic
Next story
Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Just Posted

UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Closure is to allow for winter highway maintenance

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Musseau has top finish, placing second

Slippery highways around Revelstoke

Between 2 and 4 cm of snow expected in town today

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

Most Read