Ktunaxa Nation Council committed to stewardship in the Argonaut Valley

The Ktunaxa Nation Council said they are committed to working with the province to ensure their interests and stewardship responsibilities are upheld in the Argonaut Valley.
This statement comes on the heels of a blockade installed on the Bigmouth Creek forest service road, blocking access to old-growth forest in the Argonaut Valley, and a statement from a neighbouring Indigenous community, the Splatsin, calling on BC Timber Sales to cease all operations in the area.
“The area in question is a vital southern mountain caribou habitat and any threat to the caribou or ʔaʔkxamʾis qʾapi qapsin (All Living Things) in this region is of great concern,” said the Ktunaxa Nation Council in a news release.
Though there is no current active logging of old-growth forest in the area, the nation is committed to being involved in the high-level decision-making process for the region.
