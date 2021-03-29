Residents who live around Gardom Lake are concerned that an ambulance was not called on March 19, 2021 by a 911 dispatcher for a woman with severe burns. (Contributed)

Residents who live around Gardom Lake are concerned that an ambulance was not called on March 19, 2021 by a 911 dispatcher for a woman with severe burns. (Contributed)

Lack of 911 response to severe burns leaves Gardom Lake residents worried

Dispatch unable to find Shuswap address so no ambulance called, no response from promised nurse

Faced with a terrifying emergency, Patty Mead expected to get help when she called 911.

But it was not to be.

Mead lives at Gardom Lake and rents out a separate house to tenants. On March 19, she and her tenants were enjoying a campfire nearby. She went home to go to bed about 10 p.m.

The woman, who Mead wished not to name, was alone by the fire when her adult son, who went inside the house for a couple of minutes, heard her cry out.

Heading back outside, he was horrified to see his mother trying to get out of the burning fire.

Mead explains that the woman must have had her back to the fire and, because the fire pit has a bit of a lip, stepped back, lost her balance and fell in.

Her son managed to pull her out, burning his hands doing so, but she was badly burnt, in shock and panicking. Mead said she hit her head, had severe burns on her arm and side, as well as lesser burns on her face.

Because there is no cell service where Mead lives, she went and grabbed her land-line phone and came back. She called 911 and reached a dispatcher, but no help was to be found.

Read more: The turtle didn’t cross the road, thanks for Gardom Lake group

Read more: Longtime resident loon at Gardom Lake found dead from lead poison

Mead surmised afterwards that perhaps the reason was because the address at Gardom Lake is listed in Enderby – in the 700 block of Park Road – and the land line is based in Salmon Arm.

Mead said she tried to maintain her composure while the dispatcher, based in Surrey, asked questions such as whether there was a park nearby, was she in a campground with a fire pit, and such.

Mead said she was then told that an ambulance would not be sent because the dispatcher could not find the address on their map. She was also told that a nurse would be put on the line to help with providing first aid.

However, a nurse didn’t get on the phone; Mead noted that the recording as she waited said the lines were busy that night. She was also told if she got cut off, to phone back.

Mead said the woman’s husband was also calling from a land line and getting the same result.

She estimates they waited about 15 minutes until she decided just to drive the woman to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm. Altogether, with the wait and the drive, Mead estimates it was 45 minutes until the woman arrived at the hospital.

After that, she was taken to hospital in Kamloops and then flown to the burn unit at Vancouver General where she underwent skin grafts.

Read more: With a fire hall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Read more: After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

Mead pointed to the need for change in several areas.

One is having dispatch in Surrey, she said, where operators are unfamiliar with the area.

Mead said she doesn’t blame the dispatchers, as they can only work with the information they’re given. However, it’s unacceptable for someone to be told their address can’t be found, when the local ambulance and fire service would have been there in minutes.

Another is the lack of cell service. And the problem with the address, which she thinks perhaps the Columbia Shuswap Regional District could help remedy. She also didn’t think it was right to be put on hold to wait for a nurse in such an emergency situation.

She said she has been told by MLA Greg Kyllo and BC Emergency Health Services that they are looking into the incident.

Mead said the March 19 incident has concerned many people. A lot of seniors live at Gardom Lake as well it being home to a public park and a bible camp.

“It’s worrisome if it happens again to someone else.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency callsSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing
Next story
Indigenous family in Shuswap deeply concerned about decision of police watchdog

Just Posted

Wayne Stetski was officially confirmed as the NDP Candidate for Kootenay-Columbia at a virtual nomination meeting held on March 27, 2021. (Submitted file)
Wayne Stetski confirmed as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia

Former MP Wayne Stetski was unanimously confirmed as a federal candidate on March 27

The Boy’s Ski-Hill on Mount Revelstoke, where Ivind Nelsen made his record jump as the Boy’s World Champion Ski Jumper in 1921. (Nelsen family collection photo, Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 25

Local history recorded by the newspaper

Sometimes it takes awhile to discover who you truly are. Treking through fireweeds in Haines, Alaska, helps. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: It’s important to be true to oneself

After 31 years, I’m finally ready to admit something

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden, B.C. (Photo Ministry of Transportation Photo)
Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

Ryan Handley is the new owner of the recently launched Rooted in Nature store. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New garden store sets root in Revelstoke

It’s located in the Big Eddy

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Henry the great horned owl is set free in Coldstream Sunday, March 28, at the home of Kathy and Al Renaud, who found the bird on their property suffering from secondary poisoning after digesting an infested rodent at the end of February. (Screen shot)
North Okanagan owl survives poisoning, flies off to find mate

Henry the great horned owl returned to location he was found suffering from secondary poisoning

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Photo: Ever Given Ever Ywhere
Ever Given, the Suez-blocking boat, is huge. Here’s what it’d look like beside Kelowna landmarks

Ever Given was finally “re-floated” on Sunday evening

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Penticton chocolatiers make egg-cellent treats just in time for Easter

Accent Chocolates has been busy making hand-painted Easter eggs

Residents who live around Gardom Lake are concerned that an ambulance was not called on March 19, 2021 by a 911 dispatcher for a woman with severe burns. (Contributed)
Lack of 911 response to severe burns leaves Gardom Lake residents worried

Dispatch unable to find Shuswap address so no ambulance called, no response from promised nurse

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed within the City of Kelowna. (Pixabay)
Kelowna fire crews douse grass fire

The department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed in the city

Most Read