Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

Tyler Bartley is the CEO and founder of Lifestyles Coffee. (Daniel Taylor - Calendar)

Lake Country’s newest coffee roastery will soon offer a lot more than your average cup of joe.

On Tuesday, Lifestyles Coffee opened up its first location in Lake Country with the intent to revolutionize the industry by launching a niche line of products that blends coffee with natural cognitive nootropics, supplements that improve cognitive function.

“When your morning routine starts with a cup of coffee every day, you want it to be the best cup of coffee you can experience,” said founder and CEO Tyler Bartley.

“It should be healthy for you, it should be fairly priced, and it should be fresh.”

The inspiration for Bartley came when he was traveling in his early 30s and enjoying international blends of coffee, when he realized that grocery store coffee could be so much better.

He wondered why he couldn’t find the same quality coffee on the shelves, a question that led him to sell his cement business and enter the world of coffee.

“I wanted to produce a great cup of coffee like the many I had experienced and tasted traveling. I then began my research and dove deep into the coffee roasting industry,” said Bartley.

He said Lifestyles looks at a cup of java as more than just a pick-me-up drink, but a lifestyle.

Lifestyles coffee is directly sourced from sustainable farms, roasted, packaged and shipped in-house to all of North America.

According to Bartley, the company is currently awaiting approval from Health Canada for its niche line of products.

The first product of the three-part series is called the ‘Work Blend,’ which Bartley refers to as high octane fuel for your brain. This cup is designed to keep a person sharp and alert in a high work environment.

The next blend is the ‘Weekend Blend,’ a serotonin booster that helps you unwind after a long work week.

The third is called ‘Warrior,’ which acts as a healthier alternative to Red Bull.

“Every morning when you take a cup of this coffee it’s like taking a pill from limitless. Boom! Not only are you awake and supercharged, but your mind is firing on all cylinders,” said Bartley.

But Lifestyles isn’t stopping there. The innovative coffee company is conducting independent research on cannabinoid products with plans to release a combined coffee-cannabis blend.

“We’re in the process of partnering with a licensed producer in B.C., but it’s still really juvenile, so I can’t expand on it too much at the moment.”

If the cannabis-coffee product is approved by Health Canada, it would be available for purchase at licensed dispensers possibly by February 2020.