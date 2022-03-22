Lake Country forward’s heroics lift UBC women to Canada West hockey crown

Chanreet Bassi scores game’s lone goal in overtime in 1-0 T-Birds series-clinching win over Saskatchewan

Lake Country’s Chanreet Bassi’s overtime goal gave the UBC Thunderbirds a 1-0 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies and a two-game sweep of the Canada West Women’s Hockey Championship in Vancouver. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo)

A Lake Country hockey player’s overtime heroics have her team heading east.

Chanreet Bassi scored 1:38 into overtime Saturday, March 12, to give the hometown UBC Thunderbirds a 1-0 win over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in Vancouver, and a sweep of the best-of-three Catherwood Cup Canada West Women’s University Hockey Championship.

It’s the fourth Canada West title for UBC women’s hockey in school history, and Bassi’s goal gives the T-Birds a chance to play in the national championships March 24-27 in Prince Edward Island.

UBC won the opening game Friday, March 11, beating Saskatchewan 4-0. Vernon’s Jenna Fletcher had two assists for UBC, Bassi had one helper, as did George Elliot Secondary alumunus Ireland Perrott.

Other area players who play for UBC include Kailee Peppler from GESS, Sydney Neustaeter of Lake Country and Ashton Thorpe of West Kelowna.

• In men’s hockey, UBC is taking on Alberta for the Canada West title this weekend in Edmonton.

Former Vernon Vipers defenceman Jackson Caller plays for the Thunderbirds, while ex-Vipers forward Josh Prokop suits up for Alberta.

• Three Vernon players who train together in the summer are in the Canada West men’s volleyball final this weekend in Langley.

Devin Hofsink and Liam Remple are with the No. 1-ranked Trinity Western Spartans of Langley, who will face the University of Brandon Bobcats, while former Fulton Maroons setter Landon Currie and the University of Alberta Golden Bears will face provincial rivals University of Calgary Dinos in the other semifinal.

Hofsink and Remple helped Vernon Christian School Royals win back-to-back high school senior boys 1A championships. Currie transferred to Edmonton after starting his college career with the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack in Kamloops.

• The Canada West women’s volleyball final four features an all-B.C. matchup with the UBC Thunderbirds taking on the TWU Spartans. The other semifinal has the Alberta Golden Bears facing the Mt. Royal Cougars of Calgary.

• The women’s basketball semifinals will see the Saskatchewan Huskies face the Lethbridge Pronghorns, and the Regina Cougars will battle the Winnipeg Wesmen.

• The men’s final four for hoops has the University of Victoria Vikes facing the Regina Cougars, and the Alberta Golden Bears taking on the Saskatchewan Huskies.

