The auction of the luxury home was extended until July 25 to give bidders more opportunity. It ended Thursday night with a winning bid of $6.38-million. (File)

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

A Lake Country home has sold for $6.38-million at auction.

Located at 15510 Whiskey Cove in Lake Country on a 1.1-acre parcel of land with a private beach, the home is just under 9,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

We are pleased to announce the successful sale of Solaris with a final sale price of $6.38 million! . . . The luxury home auction for the stunning 1.1-acre lakefront retreat in Lake Country, BC, closed on July 25th, 2019. We are excited by the success and would like to congratulate the sellers and new home owners on the completed sale of Solaris. . . . If you are interested in learning more about our proven approach or would like to know more about the Solaris auction, please contact us! Phone: 1-604-806-4422 Email: info@lambertpremierauctions.com Website: lambertpremierauctions.com . . . . #luxuryhome #luxuryrealestate #lakecountry #auction #Solaris #sold #homeauction #britishcolumbia #luxuryliving #buyers #sellers #realestate #luxuryhomes #lakefront #okanagan #kelowna #winecountry

The residence was initially listed on the market for over three years with the most recent price being $7.99-million.

Motivated to sell, the previous homeowners went to Lambert and Co., a luxury home auction company, who set the home up for a live auction.

All-in-all, that process took just seven weeks to get the home off the market.

“The sellers were motivated to make a move and they were willing to try a unique process,” said Zach Nielson who’s in business and marketing operations with Lambert and Co.

“We’re constantly trying to find ways to bring the right types of people to these luxury homes. That’s kind of what makes us unique in the market and we take this as promise that it’s going to help the stalled B.C. market get moving again if enough people give us the opportunity to work with them.”

The bidding was open until Thursday, July 25, a week after the bid was initially supposed to close, allowing more bidders to come to the table.

