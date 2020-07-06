Lake Country man facing charges after bear mace incident

The 23-year-old man has since been released from police custody

A Lake Country man is on the hook for a bear mace incident on Saturday, July 4.

The 23-year-old Lake Country resident was taken into police custody after the RCMP received a complaint of an assault with a weapon.

Police said the detachment received the report late Saturday night. The victim said he saw a vehicle driving erratically and followed it. The suspect vehicle stopped at Reiswig Road. The driver got out and ran to the victim’s vehicle, spraying him with what police believe to be bear mace through the open passenger window. He then fled the scene.

Lake Country RCMP arrested the 23-year-old suspect but has since released him. He will appear in court at a future date. Police said they are still looking for a second man who they believe was also involved.

“This case highlights the importance of calling police if you think there’s a danger to your community,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“You never know who you’re dealing with or the potential danger you may face.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

