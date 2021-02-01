RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Lake Country Mountie accused of assault responds to civil lawsuit

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a man’s hand during a traffic stop; RCMP refute man’s claims

The RCMP is refuting claims a Lake Country Mountie broke a man’s hand during a traffic stop on Highway 97.

The response comes more than four months after Dustin Blondin filed a lawsuit naming Const. Julius Prommer and the Attorney General of Canada in relation to the September 2020 incident.

Blondin was arrested on Sept. 11, after being pulled over while speeding. It’s during this arrest he claims Const. Prommer assaulted him, breaking his hand.

While Blondin describes the attack as unprovoked, the RCMP’s response to the civil claim alleges Blondin became belligerent after being told his vehicle would be impounded. Blondin allegedly attempted to kick another officer on-scene, Const. Marshinew, while the two were arguing over a wooden table and other possessions Blondin wanted to take with him while his car was in the impound. Marshinew told Blondin the items would not fit inside the RCMP cruiser but Blondin continued to struggle.

Following the alleged kick, Prommer claims he attempted to arrest Blondin for obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

“After a brief struggle, during which the [Blondin] was spinning around, flailing his arms, and trying to get away from Const. Prommer, [Blondin] fell to the ground, dragging Const. Prommer and Const. Marshinew to the pavement with him,” the lawsuit claims. “[Blondin] continued to twist and struggle on the ground but eventually Const. Prommer managed to handcuff and escort him to the police vehicle.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

READ MORE: Kelowna man injured during arrest sues RCMP

In the cruiser, Prommer states he saw Blondin using a cellphone which he refused to hand over to the officers. Eventually, with assistance from Marshinew, Prommer held Blondin down by his shoulders and retrieved the phone.

“As he did, [Blondin] bit into Const. Prommer’s arm,” the claim states.

Blondin needed surgery due to the injuries allegedly caused by Prommer, leaving the hospital with 10 screws and a metal plate in his hand.

“At all material times, Const. Prommer acted reasonably, in good faith, with reasonable care, and without malice in his interactions with [Blondin],” claimed the defendants.

The allegations outlined in the civil claim and the response have not been tested in court.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is also looking into the matter.

Prommer is facing a separate lawsuit filed by a woman whose leg was broken during a 2018 arrest.

READ MORE: Kelowna man injured in Lake Country traffic stop under investigation: police watchdog

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstokian seeking nomination for federal Green Party
Next story
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

Rana Nelson is seeking the nomination to the federal Green Party for the Kootenay-Columbias. (Sarah Mickel Photography)
Revelstokian seeking nomination for federal Green Party

Rana Nelson has put her name in the hat to be the Kootenay-Columbia riding’s Green representative

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

With funds from the Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving program a shade sail was purchased for Mt. Cartier Court. (Submitted/Revelstoke Credit Union)
Revelstoke Credit Union now accepting Community Giving applications

This year they are giving out $100,000 to organizations and projects

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok talks travel concerns, vaccine rollout

It’s been a long, long road through the COVID-19 pandemic, and Columbia… Continue reading

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

PIB
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
North Okanagan basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.
Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

Most Read