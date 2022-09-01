Lake Country nurse suspended for three years after taking money from widower

Motloch had been telling the widower that she had cancer

A Lake Country nurse has been suspended for manipulating an elderly widower and accepting $16,000 after lying about having cancer.

According to a notice of a Consent Agreement released by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives on Aug. 30, Carey Motloch worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in a long-term care facility when she developed inappropriate relationships with the family members of two separate patients.

Motloch cared for an elderly patient between 2014 and 2017. During this time she developed a “friendship” with their spouse.

After the client died, the widower and Motloch began to meet for coffee.

The daughter of the widower voiced concerns about her father’s attachment to Motloch in Dec. 2017, after she observed him texting that he loved her.

Motloch had been telling the widower that she was “riddled” with cancer and was struggling financially. She did not, in fact, have cancer.

In June 2019, the daughter grew concerned that her father was giving Motloch money.

Over four months, he had provided four cheques, totalling $16,000, to the nurse.

Motloch would write the cheques and have him sign them.

Motloch asserted that the cheques were in exchange for specific items she sold the spouse through a buy & sell business. No records of the items or their sale were provided and the specific items were not found among the spouse’s personal effects.

Meanwhile, in April 2017, Motloch had entered into another relationship with the son of a different patient. In early 2018, after a coworker witnessed an overly familiar interaction, Motloch told management about the relationship.

Professional and Practice Standards prohibit nurses from beginning a friendship or romantic relationship with a client or the client’s family or friends.

The Standards prohibit nurses from engaging in activities that result in inappropriate financial or personal benefit to themselves or loss to the client.

Nurses may not accept money from a client. These prohibitions are in place to protect patients and their families, due to the significant power differential and relative vulnerability between patients and caregivers.

Motloch is not legally entitled to practise nursing in British Columbia. She does not currently hold a licence after allowing her registration to lapse during the investigation.

She has agreed to maintain a cancelled registration status and to not apply for reinstatement for a minimum of three years. Should she apply at a future date, she would be subject to the scrutiny of the Registration Committee to determine if she met the criteria for fitness to practice, nursing competence, and good character.

On Aug. 30, 2022, a panel of the Inquiry Committee approved a Consent Agreement between British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives and Motloch to address issues that occurred from 2017 to 2019 in relation to her conduct with the two clients’ families.

The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountrynursePractical nursesScams