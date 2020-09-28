Tanya Garost

Lake Country’s top paid employee retires

Deputy CAO moves up the ranks to fill the position

One of Lake Country’s most valuable employees is hanging up his hat.

Alberto De Feo is retiring from his position as chief administrative officer, a position he has held since 2009.

De Feo made $227,000 in 2019, and had $10,714 in expenses. De Feo is the sole staff member earning more than $200,000.

Filling the top paid position will be Tanya Garost, chief financial officer and deputy CAO, effective April 1, 2021. Garost is currently the second highest paid civic employee (of which there about 100), earning $165,525 in 2019 with $9,948 in expenses.

Garost has 18 years experience working with local government, specializing in finance and taxation. Prior to joining the District of Lake Country in 2016, she worked at the City of West Kelowna, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and the City of Kamloops. From 2015 to 2020 the finance team led by Garost has been recognized with the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers. In 2019 she was presented with the Outstanding Contribution award, from the Government Finance Officers Association of British Columbia. Garost received her designation CPA, CA in 2000 while working for KPMG LLP. She will report directly to council.

Prior to joining the District of Lake Country De Feo has experienced a long, distinguished career within municipal government, serving a variety of communities throughout British Columbia. In 2013 he received a long-time public service award from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) acknowledging his municipal service in a management capacity. De Feo has served as a mentor to many municipal government professionals as well as sharing his experience and knowledge by teaching at the University of Northern BC.

