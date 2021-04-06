Lakestone develops more homes in Okanagan

Lake Country’s largest housing development continues to build along the hillside.

A 57-lot subdivision is proposed on 22 acres (8.9 hectares) off Beacon Hill Road, as part of the Summit phase of the existing Lakestone subdivision.

The District of Lake Country is considering the application, as land clearing and preliminary site grading issues are needed.

The Summit phase will be an extension of Beacon Hill Drive and include a water reservoir.

“This will be the last phase to be developed without a second primary access route to the south/east,” Lake Country planning manager Cory Gain said in her report, which was reviewed at the Tuesday, April 6 council meeting, ahead of publication.

Lakestone is described as a continuous development residential community, in the district’s official community plan. It reads: “This master-planned community will include a wide range of single-unit, duplex and multiple-unit residential components and neighbourhood service commercial elements.” It goes on to state that Lakestone opened a whole new frontier for development in Lake Country.

The original subdivision was brought to Lake Country in 2017 by Macdonald Development Corporation. The plan was to develop 1,200 lots within eight neighbourhoods on the 255-acre lot.

The latest phase had originally planned for 65 units, but that was reduced due to topographical constraints.

A detailed engineering design review and approval will be further considered by the district.

