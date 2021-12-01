Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Landslide closed Highway 7 in both directions near Agassiz, now reopened

DriveBC reported slide came down on the Lougheed Highway before Seabird

A mudslide closed Highway 7 east of Agassiz early Wednesday (Dec. 1) but single lane traffic was getting through within an hour of the incident.

Drive BC first reported Highway 7 closed, in both directions some time after 7 a.m., due to a mudslide between Green Road and Lophet Road for 0.9 km in the District of Kent.

School District #78 closed its schools at 8 a.m.: “In the last hour Highway 7 has closed due to ongoing weather conditions. As a result, we have decided to close the entire district.”

But then after 7:40 a.m. DriveBC reported that they managed to open the roadway to single lane alternating traffic.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

READ MORE: Evacuations in Sumas Mountain

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather

Previous story
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort announced bonus weekend
Next story
Serious crash between pick up and semi truck on Highway 97 near Penticton

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP received a report of two pickup trucks and a 27-foot trailer having been stolen on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Golden RCMP unable to stop pickup truck believed stolen in Sicamous

Environment Canada is calling for continued rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Storm system continues to move through Revelstoke

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest Christmas tree was over 200 feet tall

Dale Safinuk (left) is the new vice chair of Okanagan College’s board of directors while former vice chair Juliette Cunningham (right) takes over as chair. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College elects new board chairs