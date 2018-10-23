Revelstoke’s new skate park opened today. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Large crowd attends new Revelstoke skateboard park

There is over 15,000 feet of skateable terrain

The new skate park is finally open.

Roughly a hundred people this morning attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility at Kovach Park in Revelstoke.

“I’m extremely excited to say this park is open,” said Gary Sulz, councillor for the City of Revelstoke.

“Thank you to everyone that stuck with us through the years,”says Karl Jost from Columbia Valley Skateboard Association. He noted that it’s taken 11 years for the new park to become a reality.

READ MORE: Construction on new skate park in Revelstoke to start May 28

“It’s been a lot of time and effort. The community really stepped up and donated a lot of money out of their own pockets and businesses.”

As the ribbon was cut the crowd erupted into applause and cheers.

“This is huge and I’m super stoked,” said Eric Gurley, a skateboarder born and raised in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Rave review for new Revelstoke skateboard park design

“We use to have to go traveling all the time to other parks. The old one was really out of date as it wasn’t laid out well and made of asphalt. It was a cheese grater when you fell.”

The new park is made out of concrete and designed by Newline Skateparks Inc. There is over 15,000 feet of skateable terrain and some features include a pool bowl, flow bowl with bumps, rollers and extension options, and an additional street area.

Scott Goshulak, a resident in Revelstoke, said he let his two children skip daycare to attend the opening.

“I want my kids to take part, so they can say they were here at the opening 10 years from now.”

 

Revelstoke’s new skate park opened today. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

