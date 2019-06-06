CONSTRUCTION WORK The building permit for Hillcrest Village in Summerland was issued in March. The permit had a value of $11 million and is by far the highest value permit issued so far this year in Summerland. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

One permit, issued in March, worth more than all others issues so far this year

While the number and value of building permits issued in Summerland this year is significantly higher than in previous years, the increase is the result of one large permit rather than numerous single family homes.

From January to May, Summerland has issued 98 permits, with a value of $21,048,300.

During the first five months of last year, 92 permits with a total value of $11,719,600 were issued and from January to May, 2017, a total of 88 permits with a value of $14,739,482 were issued.

Corine Gain, Summerland’s director of development services, said the Hillcrest Village permit, issued in March, has skewed the building permit statistics.

That permit alone was worth $11 million.

This is a greater value than the combined value of all other building permits issued in Summerland this year from January to May.

Another large building permit, for a development on Lakeshore Drive, is expected to be issued soon, she added.

In May, the municipality issued 20 building permits with a value of more than $2 million.

The permits included two single family homes, with a total value of $863,000, one mobile home with a value of $162,000, one residential addition or access with a value of $100,000, one garage or carport with a value of $34,000, two farm or agricultural buildings with a value of $690,000, one secondary suite with a value of $30,000 and one residential renovation with a value of $71,500.

One year ago, the municipality issued 27 permits in May, 2018, with a value of $3,288,600.

