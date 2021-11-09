Large uncut ruby snatched from Princeton store

Reward offered for return of stone assessed at $8,000

A Princeton business is out significant dollars after a theft that occurred Nov. 2.

An uncut ruby, measured at between 35 and 40 carats, was stolen from Eureka The Everything Store on Vermilion Avenue.

Its estimated value is $8,000, according to owner Sandra Dalgleish, who operates the store with her partner Gino Del-Ciotto.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said police are in the early stages of the investigation.

“We are working on it…There are still people who need to be spoken to.”

Dalgleish said police were provided with videos of what happened in the store that evening, around 5:15 p.m.

The ruby, she said, was found by the couple in the Tulameen River several years ago, on a claim owned by Del-Ciotto.

“A rock specialist assessed it and determined its authenticity,” Dalgleish said. “We were hoping to use that as an investment when we are done and retired…I literally felt sick to my stomach.”

Dalgleish said the ruby – which looks like a heart-shaped red rock – was normally locked in a cabinet, but a customer asked to look at stones and it was removed for viewing.

A cash reward is being offered for the stone’s return.

Anyone with information about the theft can call RCMP at 250-295-6911.

